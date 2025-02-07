Deion Sanders: Shedeur wouldn’t be the quarterback he is if he had inherited my speed

Deion Sanders was an all-time great athlete. His son Shedeur is a talented quarterback and first-round prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, but not the same kind of athlete his father was. And Deion says that’s OK.

Deion Sanders visited the PFT Live set today and said that if Shedeur had inherited his dad’s speed, he would have relied too much on that — and not developed into the kind of passer and cerebral player an NFL quarterback needs to be.

“I don’t think Shedeur would be the quarterback he is if he had that,” Sanders said. “Because now he has to really use the intellect and the instinct and the understanding of the game and the understanding defenses.”

Sanders said he believes that ups and downs Shedeur has struggled through have only served to turn him into a better player.

“How many quarterbacks going into this draft have started every game in high school, every game in college but one, has had several different coordinators, and not the best protection we would want, and his numbers keep going up every year?” Sanders said.

Deion went from the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft to the Hall of Fame. He thinks his son could be traveling a similar path.