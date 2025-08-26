 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders: Shilo Sanders is a man of many talents

  
Published August 26, 2025 03:50 PM

On Sunday, the Buccaneers released undrafted rookie safety Shedeur Sanders. On Tuesday, Deion Sanders addressed this setback in his son’s football career.

“I’m proud of my kids, all of them,” Deion told reporters during a Colorado football press conference. “And I’ve prepared my kids for any and every thing that could possibly happen, in life and in sports. That’s part of fathering, that’s part of parenting, that’s part of having a relationship. So he is mentally where he needs to be. Physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next. So Shilo’s a man of many talents. I don’t know if you guys know, he’s a man of many talents and he’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with him without football. You better believe that. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have. And y’all know what I mean. You better believe that.”

Shilo could land on a practice squad. He could give the CFL a try. Or he could move on from football. Or at least from playing it.

Regardless, there are only so many roster spots in the NFL. The supply of willing players always outweighs the demand. Even for the players who make it, the end can come quickly.

It’s not easy. There’s risk. There’s pain. There’s exhaustion. Some players love everything about it, to the point where they’ll keep trying and trying and trying to get an opportunity that may never come.