Deion Sanders suggests paying college players for playoff appearances, playoff wins

At a time when college football continues to be caught in the chaos it created, one coach has an idea for calming things down.

Via the Associated Press, Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes that players should be paid for making the postseason tournament, and that they should get more money if their teams win.

"[N]ow it’s equality, now it’s even, and every player is making the same amount of money,” Sanders said.

The comments were made as part of Sanders and Nick Saban filming a new insurance commercial. Saban, who has been opposed to NIL payments from the get go, dusted off his normal refrain.

“For years and years and years as coaches, and when we were players, we learned this, we’re trying to create value for our future,” Saban said. “That’s why we’re going to college. It’s not just to see how much money we can make while we’re in college. It’s, how does that impact your future as far as our ability to create value for ourselves?”

Baloney. The players create enormous value for their programs. Until recently, they got none of it.

They go to college to major in football. And to generate revenue by playing football. They should get paid every dollar they can for doing it.

Meanwhile, coaches hopscotch around the country in search of the next bag. And no one ever says boo about it.

College football is big business. For too long, the players were getting the business. Now, they’re making money — and those whose jobs have become complicated by that reality will continue to not like it.