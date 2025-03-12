 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMarcus Lawrence leaves Cowboys for three-year deal with Seahawks

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:03 PM

The Cowboys are losing a mainstay from their defense.

Lawrence had spent his entire career in Dallas after the Cowboys made him the 34th overall pick in 2014. He ranks 10th in team history with 61.5 sacks.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, is taking his talents to Seattle.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lawrence has agreed to ta three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks, with $18 million guaranteed.

He missed most of last season with a Lisfranc injury, playing only four games. Lawrence totaled 14 tackles and three sacks.

The Cowboys also lost edge rusher Chauncey Golston, who signed with the Giants. Golston started 13 games after Lawrence’s injury and had a career year with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception.