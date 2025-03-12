DeMarcus Lawrence leaves Cowboys for three-year deal with Seahawks

The Cowboys are losing a mainstay from their defense.

Lawrence had spent his entire career in Dallas after the Cowboys made him the 34th overall pick in 2014. He ranks 10th in team history with 61.5 sacks.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, is taking his talents to Seattle.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lawrence has agreed to ta three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks, with $18 million guaranteed.

He missed most of last season with a Lisfranc injury, playing only four games. Lawrence totaled 14 tackles and three sacks.

The Cowboys also lost edge rusher Chauncey Golston, who signed with the Giants. Golston started 13 games after Lawrence’s injury and had a career year with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception.