Demario Davis agrees to new deal with Saints

Linebacker Demario Davis will be sticking around New Orleans a little longer.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davis has agreed to a new deal with the Saints. He was heading into the final year of his contract, but will now be signed through the 2025 campaign.

The new pact is worth $17.25 million and it includes $13.25 million in full guarantees.

Davis has been with the Saints since joining them as a free agent in 2018. He has not missed a game since joining the team and has been named a first- or second-team All-Pro after each of the last five seasons. He’ll have a chance to extend that run and the 35-year-old will have a good chance of ending his career with the NFC South squad.