DeMarvion Overshown expects to make an impact in his return from torn ACL

  
Published May 27, 2024 05:10 PM

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown’s rookie season ended before it began.

He tore the anterior cruciate in his left knee during a preseason game against the Seahawks and spent the year working with Cowboys rehab specialist Britt Brown.

It’s been good, the recovery process and the rehab process with Britt,” Overshown told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Everything’s been great. That’s why I’m really confident in how I’m going to play this year. The hard work we put in. It was days where it was just us at the facility — me, the guys that tore their ACL and Britt. We were there while everybody else was on vacation. This rehab, this recovery definitely has been one that I feel like it’s going to add years to my career at the end. This actually saved my career, this injury.”

The third-round pick in 2023 entered the NFL as a 220-pounder. He is heavier now, adding 12-13 pounds of lean mass and has a goal of opening the season at 233 or 234 pounds.

“I feel so much more powerful. I’m so much stronger. I feel like I have gotten faster,” Overshown said. “I feel and look like a linebacker now. I can finally stop answering the question: Are you a safety or linebacker? I’m a linebacker that played safety. Don’t get it twisted. I got my frame and I’m ready to get out there. People ain’t seen me this big. They seen a little DeeMo. They haven’t seen the big DeeMo. People are going to be scared of this DeeMo.”

Overshown is playing weak side linebacker in the new defense under coordinator Mike Zimmer, with free agent signee Eric Kendricks in the middle and Damone Clark at strong side linebacker.

With Overshown’s return, and Kendricks’ signing, linebacker is the one position where the Cowboys have upgraded this offseason.

“I feel like all of our linebackers can be All-Pros and Pro Bowlers,” Overshown said. “One thing I know is that run is not going to be a problem. Being around Zimmer, he loves coaching ball and we are constantly learning. One thing that I really respect about coach is he’s teaching us the ins and outs of his defense. He is going to let you know what you are not doing right and he is going to show you. I know I our defense is going to be a lot better this year.”