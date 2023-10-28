DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud’s success starts with his mental preparation

During the run-up to the 2023 NFL draft, much was made of the S2 Cognition Test, which allegedly measures how quickly and accurately an athlete processes information, and specifically a report that C.J. Stroud performed poorly on that test.

The Texans took Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick anyway, and the first six games of Stroud’s NFL career suggest that he has no trouble processing information. Stroud has been outstanding, and he certainly hasn’t had any trouble quickly and accurately reading defenses. In fact, he’s been at his best at reading coverage and avoiding interceptions, with just one pick in six NFL starts.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says that Stroud’s mental approach to the game is his greatest strength.

“It starts with his mental preparation,” Ryans said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “He’s really dedicated to the process of studying, making sure he’s prepared when he goes into games. He’s also had success because the guys around him have all jelled well together.”

Ryans added that Stroud’s mental approach is “off the charts.”

Stroud will face the Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on Sunday, and although it’s too early to make any definitive claims about which quarterback will have the better career, Stroud has been a lot better so far.