nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
DeMeco Ryans: No update on Joe Mixon coming off the non-football injury list

  
Published August 25, 2025 12:41 PM

Among the decisions the Texans have to make before setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday is whether to activate running back Joe Mixon from the non-football injury list.

On Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said that there was no news to share on that front. Mixon has been out with a foot injury that he suffered while away from the team and Ryans said any update about his immediate future will come when the Texans announce their moves.

“Most of our decision roster-wise will be made tomorrow, so no update on those decisions,” Ryans said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

If Mixon does stay on the NFI list, he’ll be out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Nick Chubb has been working as the top back in Houston with Mixon out of the picture. Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, fourth-round pick Woody Marks, and Jawhar Jordan are also on the roster.