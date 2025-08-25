DeMeco Ryans: No update on Joe Mixon coming off the non-football injury list

Among the decisions the Texans have to make before setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday is whether to activate running back Joe Mixon from the non-football injury list.

On Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said that there was no news to share on that front. Mixon has been out with a foot injury that he suffered while away from the team and Ryans said any update about his immediate future will come when the Texans announce their moves.

“Most of our decision roster-wise will be made tomorrow, so no update on those decisions,” Ryans said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

If Mixon does stay on the NFI list, he’ll be out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Nick Chubb has been working as the top back in Houston with Mixon out of the picture. Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, fourth-round pick Woody Marks, and Jawhar Jordan are also on the roster.