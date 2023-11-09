DeMeco Ryans on having 23 Texans on injury report: Things happen, that’s life

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that was certainly true of the injury report that the Texans handed in on Wednesday.

There were 23 players listed on the team’s first report ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Bengals. The length of that report led to a question for head coach DeMeco Ryans about preparing to play when there’s uncertainty about just how many players the team is going to have available.

“It doesn’t stop our process,” Ryans said. “We go through the same process. Things happen, that’s life. Things don’t go your way all the time, so I continue to smile through it. We’re going to have our best guys out there. Whoever is available, we’re going to have our best guys out there and we’re going to play the Texan brand of football.”

The Texans’ win over the Bucs in Week Nine was peppered with injury announcements from the team about players who would not be back in the contest. That included kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, but running back Dare Ogunbowale stepped in to make a field goal and handle kickoffs in his absence. That showed the ability to roll with the punches that Ryans talked about Wednesday and it looks like they’ll need to do so again this Sunday.