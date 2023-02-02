DeMeco Ryans thankful for Broncos interest, but “wasn’t a difficult decision” to choose Texans

Before the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week, there was word that the Broncos were also interested in hiring Ryans after interviewing him and seeing the impressive work he did as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

There was word of a late push from the Broncos to get Ryans, but the team denied that was the case and Ryans isn’t making it sound like there was much of a question in his mind once the Texans showed interest in hiring him. Ryans played for the Texans and called being their head coach his “dream job ” in a statement after his hiring became official.

In a Thursday press conference, Ryans continued on in the same vein. He said he was thankful for the interest from the Broncos, but that it was a “no brainer” to choose to return to Houston.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision, it was easy,” Ryans said.

Choosing his next job may not have caused Ryans to break a sweat, but there will be more difficult work ahead for Ryans as he tries to lead the Texans from rebuilding to contention in the years to come.