Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Top Clips

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeMeco Ryans thankful for Broncos interest, but “wasn’t a difficult decision” to choose Texans

  
Published February 2, 2023 12:31 PM
February 1, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Texans' hiring of 49ers DC and former Houston linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who should bring stability to the organization after years of coaching chaos.

Before the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week, there was word that the Broncos were also interested in hiring Ryans after interviewing him and seeing the impressive work he did as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

There was word of a late push from the Broncos to get Ryans, but the team denied that was the case and Ryans isn’t making it sound like there was much of a question in his mind once the Texans showed interest in hiring him. Ryans played for the Texans and called being their head coach his “dream job ” in a statement after his hiring became official.

In a Thursday press conference, Ryans continued on in the same vein. He said he was thankful for the interest from the Broncos, but that it was a “no brainer” to choose to return to Houston.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision, it was easy,” Ryans said.

Choosing his next job may not have caused Ryans to break a sweat, but there will be more difficult work ahead for Ryans as he tries to lead the Texans from rebuilding to contention in the years to come.