DeMeco Ryans uses J.J. Watt as the model of what he wants the Texans to be

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans played for the Texans for six years, and the last of those years was J.J. Watt’s rookie year. And Ryans says Watt grew to exemplify what the Texans are going to be.

Ryans said today at his introductory press conference that Watt’s approach on and off the field is what he’s going to demand of his players.

“Everyone knows what J.J. Watt has meant to the city of Houston, and not just the football J.J. Watt, it’s the charitable work that J.J. has done. J.J. represents the Texans. He is a Texan,” Ryans said. “We want to build this team with guys that have the character of J.J. Watt. . . . That’s the type of men we want in our organization.”

The last game of Watt’s career came against the 49ers this season, with Ryans there as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Ryans said it was an honor to observe Watt’s career from beginning to end, and that the Texans are going to be the kind of team Watt would be proud to be associated with.