 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans uses J.J. Watt as the model of what he wants the Texans to be

  
Published February 2, 2023 12:23 PM
nbc_pft_ryansinhouston_230201
February 1, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Texans' hiring of 49ers DC and former Houston linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who should bring stability to the organization after years of coaching chaos.

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans played for the Texans for six years, and the last of those years was J.J. Watt’s rookie year. And Ryans says Watt grew to exemplify what the Texans are going to be.

Ryans said today at his introductory press conference that Watt’s approach on and off the field is what he’s going to demand of his players.

“Everyone knows what J.J. Watt has meant to the city of Houston, and not just the football J.J. Watt, it’s the charitable work that J.J. has done. J.J. represents the Texans. He is a Texan,” Ryans said. “We want to build this team with guys that have the character of J.J. Watt. . . . That’s the type of men we want in our organization.”

The last game of Watt’s career came against the 49ers this season, with Ryans there as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Ryans said it was an honor to observe Watt’s career from beginning to end, and that the Texans are going to be the kind of team Watt would be proud to be associated with.