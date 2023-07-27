DeMeco Ryans: We’ll name a starting QB at the right time for us

The Panthers opened training camp by installing Bryce Young as their No. 1 quarterback, but the Texans aren’t ready to make the same commitment to the player drafted one pick behind Young in April.

Second overall pick C.J. Stroud will continue to compete with Davis Mills for the job as training camp unfolds for Houston. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team will be handling the competition the same way it did in the spring in terms of rotating the two quarterbacks and that will continue for an indeterminate period of time this summer.

“We’ll see. When the time comes for us to declare someone as the starter, we’ll do that when it’s the right time for us,” Ryans said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

The Texans open the season against the Ravens. The best guess is that Stroud will be running the offense by that point, but nothing is official yet.