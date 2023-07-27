DeMeco Ryans: We’ll name a starting QB at the right time for us

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand
Rico Abreu wins Grandview High Limit Sprint Car race - AtRico_Abreu twitter.jpg
Rico Abreu gets High Limit Sprint Car victory, snaps Kyle Larson’s three-race win streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgat_singhpresser_230727.jpg
Singh satisfied with Senior Open Round 1 showing
nbc_nas_75thrich1986_230725.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand
Rico Abreu wins Grandview High Limit Sprint Car race - AtRico_Abreu twitter.jpg
Rico Abreu gets High Limit Sprint Car victory, snaps Kyle Larson’s three-race win streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgat_singhpresser_230727.jpg
Singh satisfied with Senior Open Round 1 showing
nbc_nas_75thrich1986_230725.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans: We’ll name a starting QB at the right time for us

  
Published July 27, 2023 02:08 PM

The Panthers opened training camp by installing Bryce Young as their No. 1 quarterback, but the Texans aren’t ready to make the same commitment to the player drafted one pick behind Young in April.

Second overall pick C.J. Stroud will continue to compete with Davis Mills for the job as training camp unfolds for Houston. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team will be handling the competition the same way it did in the spring in terms of rotating the two quarterbacks and that will continue for an indeterminate period of time this summer.

“We’ll see. When the time comes for us to declare someone as the starter, we’ll do that when it’s the right time for us,” Ryans said, via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790.

The Texans open the season against the Ravens. The best guess is that Stroud will be running the offense by that point, but nothing is official yet.