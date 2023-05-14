Dennis Allen: Foster Moreau “absolutely” could participate in OTAs

For tight end Foster Moreau, the offseason began with a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. It might soon continue with participation in Phase III of the offseason program.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Moreau “absolutely ” could participate in OTAs.

Allen added that the decision will be driven by Moreau’s doctors, but that everything about Moreau’s condition and prognosis has been really optimistic.

Moreau, a fourth-pick of the Raiders in 2019, became aware of his condition thanks to the physical given to him by the Saints. He signed a three-year deal with the Saints earlier several days ago.