Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dennis Allen: I like where Mike Thomas is at

  
Published June 6, 2023 09:42 AM
Saints wide receiver Mike Thomas was on the field for Tuesday’s practice and that’s a welcome change from most of the last three years.

Thomas only played in 10 games over the last three seasons because of injuries, so any sign that he might be on track to be in the lineup this season is a positive one for New Orleans. After the practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that “I like where he’s at” in reference to Thomas but stressed that the team is only thinking about making sure he’s ready to do everything at training camp this summer.
“That’s our hope and our expectation,” Thomas said. “I wish I had the crystal ball to say exactly what he’ll be ready to do. All our energy is focused on getting him ready to go in training camp. We’re excited about it. Mike’s an important piece on our offense. When he’s playing at the level he’s capable of playing at, we’re a much better offense.”

It’s impossible to bank on Thomas being available given recent history, but it will certainly be something the Saints have their fingers crossed about as they head toward Week One.