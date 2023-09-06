Denzel Ward returns to practice on Wednesday
The Browns are getting one of their key members of the secondary back on the field.
Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) is set to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference that Ward has been able to participate in meetings and walk-throughs. Being a limited participant in practice is his next step in progressing through concussion protocol.
Ward suffered the head injury during Cleveland’s third preseason game against Kansas City.
A first-round pick in 2018, Ward has been a key member of the secondary ever since. But he’s never played every game in a season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Ward started 14 games last season and recorded three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Cleveland’s first injury report of the season will be released later on Wednesday as the club gets ready to open the season against Cincinnati.