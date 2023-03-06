Derek Carr closing in on deal to sign with Saints

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr closing in on deal to sign with Saints

  
Published March 6, 2023 05:29 AM
nbc_pft_derekcarr_230306
March 6, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether Derek Carr will be able to thrive under the extra scrutiny of the New York market, as opposed to with the Panthers or Saints.

Derek Carr is heading to the Big Easy.

According to multiple Monday morning reports, Carr is closing in on a deal with the Saints to become their next quarterback.

The Saints have consistently shown interest in Carr, as they had a trade proposal in place with the Raiders. That allowed the club to receive permission to meet with Carr, though the quarterback held firm and did not waive his no-trade clause.

That worked out for Carr and New Orleans, as now he’ll come to the franchise without the club giving up anything as compensation.

Carr, the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, now reunites with head coach Dennis Allen — who was Carr’s first head coach with his former franchise. The quarterback was a second-round pick in 2014. Allen was fired after the Raiders, then in Oakland, got off to an 0-4 start that year following two 4-12 seasons.

In 142 career starts, Carr has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. In 2022, Carr completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 picks. it was Carr’s lowest completion rate since his rookie season and he tied a career high in interceptions.

Carr also met with the Jets and Panthers as a free agent.