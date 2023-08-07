 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles has detailed and scary plans for world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart
BRITAIN-LONDON-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE
Noah Lyles has detailed and scary plans for world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr excited about playing behind “very violent” Trevor Penning

  
Published August 7, 2023 07:59 AM

Left tackle Trevor Penning hasn’t been involved in any fights at Saints training camp this summer, but he’s still caught the eye of quarterback Derek Carr.

Penning had multiple scraps with teammates during his rookie season, but said he knows he has “to keep my teammates safe and play smart” in practice. While doing so, Penning is still playing with enough edge that his physicality has made an impression on his new teammate.

“He’s a very violent individual,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “He wants to be physical, he wants to assert his dominance in the run game, in the pass game, all those kinds of things. Cool thing too is, Cam [Jordan] came up to him, was talking to him about something after our set, and you hear him like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, I got you. That makes sense.’ So as aggressive as he is, he’s also willing to learn and grow as a player. I’m excited about him. He’s a different cat, but you don’t want everyone to be normal in the front when they’re protecting you.”

Penning’s scrappiness was mitigated by his lack of availability as a rookie. He missed 11 games with foot injuries and getting that under control will be essential to Penning’s ability to show his full range of skills on the field.