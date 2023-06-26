Derek Carr: I want all my friends on the Raiders to have success

After nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is now the quarterback of the Saints.

But, Carr would still like to see Las Vegas do well in 2023 — mainly because of his former teammates.

“I have so many friends over there,” Carr said at an event for his foundation over the weekend, via Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. “I want them to succeed. I want Jimmy [Garoppolo] to be healthy. I want him to play great, because that helps Davante [Adams]. It helps Maxx [Crosby], Josh Jacobs. It helps all my friends, Kolton [Miller], Andre [James]. I’m going to stop naming names because someone will get upset, but all my friends over there, I just want them to have success. That’s all I was ever trying to do is give my best so they could win.

“I want that so bad for them. I want them to feel that love of the game again. I want them to feel that excitement of the game again. I want to, even in the hard times, I want them to jell together, come together and say, it’s going to be all right and move on and keep pushing. And I wish that for them and I hope the best for them, but I’m focused on our team. The thing that matters to me the most is the Saints win. I want my friends to have success and I don’t want them to have hard times, but I still want the Saints to win a little more.”

Carr ended his Raiders tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. But the club was 63-79 in the 142 games he started. Carr appeared in just one playoff game — the team’s 2021 loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

While New Orleans and Las Vegas aren’t set to play one another this year, the Saints will host the Raiders in 2024 for Carr’s first chance to go against his friends on his former team.