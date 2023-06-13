 Skip navigation
Derek Carr on Alvin Kamara's route running: "That's not normal"

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:34 AM
Saints quarterback Derek Carr knew from watching Alvin Kamara over the years that he’s one of the most productive receivers in the league at the running back position. But being the one actually throwing the passes to Kamara is different.

Carr said today that after working with Kamara at minicamp, he’s blown away by his talent, telling rookie quarterback Jake Haener that he should appreciate what he’s seeing with Kamara.

“I just absolutely love him. Great teammate, great energy about him, and very explosive. He’s so smooth on film, you really just don’t know how good he is -- obviously you see the film, but then when you get in person, he ran a couple routes where I looked at Jake today like, ‘That’s not normal,’” Carr said. “Being around him just for a little bit in the building, people don’t know how smart he is at football, he knows what to see, he knows what route to run, he knows how to use his help, that combined with his athletic ability, you see why he’s had that production.”

Carr thinks he’s in for an abnormally good season, with Kamara to throw to.