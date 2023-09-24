Derek Carr taken to hospital for tests after Sunday’s injury

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s game against the Packers in the second half after being injured on a sack and he didn’t stick around Lambeau Field for the rest of the game.

Head coach Dennis Allen said at his postgame press conference that Carr was taken to a local hospital for tests on his right shoulder. Allen did not comment on the details of the injury, but the quick trip to the hospital says a lot about the team’s fears about Carr’s status.

The Saints were up 17-0 when Carr left the game, but they did not score any more points over the final 25-plus minutes. Jameis Winston went 10-of-16 for 101 yards in relief, but the lack of points left the door open for the Packers to rally for an 18-17 win.

Week Four will see the Saints return home to face the Buccaneers and Carr’s availability will be the biggest storyline leading into that NFC South matchup.