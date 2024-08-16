 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconsjudon_240816.jpg
Judon reportedly hasn’t agreed to new ATL deal
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240816.jpg
Mayo joked about joint practice fighting penalty
nbc_pft_falconssignsimmons_240816.jpg
How Simmons can be a difference-maker for Falcons

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconsjudon_240816.jpg
Judon reportedly hasn’t agreed to new ATL deal
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240816.jpg
Mayo joked about joint practice fighting penalty
nbc_pft_falconssignsimmons_240816.jpg
How Simmons can be a difference-maker for Falcons

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr: We’re “10 times” ahead of where we were last year

  
Published August 16, 2024 09:10 AM

The Saints won four of their final five games during the 2023 season and finished with a winning record, but the late success wasn’t enough to lift the team to a postseason berth.

While the Saints fell short of their goals last year, quarterback Derek Carr does see something to build off from the way they finished last season. During an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Carr said the team showed it can move forward through “a lot of different adversities” and can use that experience as a building block that puts them in better position for the coming season.

“Coming into this year, we’re just trying to build off of what we had last year,” Carr said. “The relationships, the bonds, the unity, the time we spend together. I felt like coming into this offseason, compared to last offseason, we’re 10 times farther ahead of where we were. And I mean that as a team, as a group, as a unit. The bonds that we have. It’s the ultimate team sport and that’s the most important thing is the team. So we’re stepping into this year trying to build off how last year ended.”

The Saints had the same record as the division-winning Bucs and the Falcons were 7-10 before an offseason that’s seen them change coaches while bringing in veterans like Kirk Cousins, Matthew Judon, and Justin Simmons. The Panthers figure to be better than they were while going 2-15 as well, so the NFC South should be competitive and hitting the ground running should help the Saints’ chances of navigating it successfully.