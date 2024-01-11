Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC defensive player of the month

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. concluded his second season with solid play over his last six games.

Now he’s been named AFC defensive player of the month for December and January.

Stingley recorded 19 tackles, nine passes denied, three interceptions, and a tackle for loss in the period.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Stingley ends his second season with five interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 11 games.

We’ll see if Stingley can keep up his strong work when the Texans take on the Browns this weekend.