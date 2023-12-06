Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC defensive player of the week

Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. came up with two big interceptions in Sunday’s win over Denver.

Stingley has now been named AFC defensive player of the week.

The second-year cornerback made both of his picks in the second half of the contest to help pull out the victory.

His first pick came later in the third quarter in Denver territory, leading to a four-play touchdown drive. His second was in the fourth quarter, as Stingley picked off a deep pass intended for Courtland Sutton.

After being sidelined due to injury for much of the season, Stingley has now recorded an interception in three straight games. In six games this year, he has four picks and eight passes defensed.

The Texans will be on the road to face the Jets in Week 14.