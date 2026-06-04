Derick Hall was “willing to sacrifice” shot at free agency to remain with Seahawks

The last time that edge rusher Derick Hall took the field, he had two sacks that helped the Seahawks secure a Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Hall is now set to have four more years to help add more Lombardi Trophies to the collection in Seattle. He signed a three-year extension with the reigning champs this week and he said the prospect of future titles were more important to him than anything he might be able to land on the open market as a free agent next year.

“I know we’re going to win a lot of games and a lot of championships here,” Hall said, via Andrew Destin of the Associated Press. “So, I’m willing to sacrifice whatever everybody else thought I’d be willing to make to be here and with this team.”

The Seahawks had to part ways with a number of key players this offseason, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, because of the difficulties involved with keeping the band together in the Super Bowl era. Hall went in the other direction and that’s a happy prospect for the Seahawks’ defensive future.