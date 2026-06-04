 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_williamsmadden_260603.jpg
Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
nbc_pft_london_260603.jpg
Falcons sign London to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdanielsonaj_260603.jpg
How will McDaniels and Patriots use Brown?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_williamsmadden_260603.jpg
Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
nbc_pft_london_260603.jpg
Falcons sign London to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdanielsonaj_260603.jpg
How will McDaniels and Patriots use Brown?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derick Hall was “willing to sacrifice” shot at free agency to remain with Seahawks

  
Published June 4, 2026 07:01 AM

The last time that edge rusher Derick Hall took the field, he had two sacks that helped the Seahawks secure a Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Hall is now set to have four more years to help add more Lombardi Trophies to the collection in Seattle. He signed a three-year extension with the reigning champs this week and he said the prospect of future titles were more important to him than anything he might be able to land on the open market as a free agent next year.

“I know we’re going to win a lot of games and a lot of championships here,” Hall said, via Andrew Destin of the Associated Press. “So, I’m willing to sacrifice whatever everybody else thought I’d be willing to make to be here and with this team.”

The Seahawks had to part ways with a number of key players this offseason, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, because of the difficulties involved with keeping the band together in the Super Bowl era. Hall went in the other direction and that’s a happy prospect for the Seahawks’ defensive future.