Derius Davis’ 87-yard punt return gives Chargers the early lead

The Jets announced Thomas Morstead first in pregame introductions. The team honored him for his AFC special teams player of the week honor for Week 8.

He will not repeat that honor this week.

The Jets punter outkicked his coverage with a 59-yard punt that Chargers rookie Derius Davis returned 87 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Chargers’ first punt return for a touchdown since 2019, and the first touchdown of Davis’ career.

The fourth-round draft pick had a long of 26 yards on his 11 punt returns before Monday night’s first. He was averaging 11.6 yards per return this season.

The Chargers lead 7-0.