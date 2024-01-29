Derrick Barnes questionable to return with knee injury

Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes, who ended last week’s game with an interception of Baker Mayfield, is questionable to return.

Barnes injured his right knee on the team’s seventh defensive play.

He appeared to hyperextend the knee after landing awkwardly while chasing Christian McCaffrey with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Barnes’ replacement, Malcolm Rodriguez, made a third-down stop of McCaffrey at the Detroit 41. The 49ers opted to try a field goal and Jake Moody’s kick was wide right. The Lions lead 7-0.

Barnes made a diving interception of Mayfield with 1:33 left to seal the Lions’ 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay last week.