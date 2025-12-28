Derrick Henry has 48 yards, TD on Ravens’ first drive

Derrick Henry didn’t get much love from the Ravens at the end of last week’s game, not seeing the ball in the final 12:50 of the 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He saw it plenty on the first drive Saturday night.

The Ravens running back had seven carries for 48 yards on the opening drive, including a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens went 75 yards in 13 plays, 10 of them runs, and used up 8:05 of the first quarter.

Tyler Huntley, who is starting in place of Lamar Jackson, ran for 12 yards on two carries and went 3-for-3 for 15 yards. Mark Andrews caught two passes for 15 yards.

Henry now has 1,301 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.