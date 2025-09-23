Derrick Henry on fumbles: I apologized to teammates and coaches, I’ve got to be better

Ravens running back Derrick Henry lost a costly fumble in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Lions, and afterward he put the loss on himself.

“I’ve got to be better and go back to work. I apologized to teammates, coaches,” Henry said.

Henry has fumbled in all three games this season, including losing crucial fumbles in the fourth quarter of both Ravens losses, to the Bills in Week One and Lions in Week Three. Prior to this season, Henry had lost only two fourth-quarter fumbles in his entire career.

“It’s just crazy,” Henry said. “Three fumbles straight. I’m trying every day to fix the problem that keeps occurring. I’m my worst critic so I try not to beat myself up too much but it’s hard not to when I’m consistently doing something.”

The 31-year-old Henry is the NFL’s active leader in rushing yards, and when he arrived in Baltimore last season he appeared to be rejuvenated, rushing for 1,921 yards in 2024. But the story of his 2025 season is that he’s lost two big fumbles in the Ravens’ two losses.