Derrick Henry: Reaching 101 rushing touchdowns very cool, I don’t take it for granted

  
Published November 4, 2024 07:57 AM

The Derrick Henry express kept rolling against the Broncos on Sunday.

Henry ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ 41-10 win, which made the running back the fourth player since 1990 to score in each of his team’s first nine games of a season. It also moved him to 101 career rushing touchdowns, which moved him past Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk, and Shaun Alexander into eighth place in NFL history in that category.

“God has been tremendously good to me, and I’m thankful,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “Credit to everybody who’s been a part of my career [and] to help me get to this milestone. Barry Sanders is like a running back superhero, so that’s very cool. I don’t take it for granted.”

In addition to the touchdown milestones, Henry also ended the day with 1,052 rushing yards for the year. He’s the first Ravens back to cross the 1,000-yard mark since Mark Ingram in 2019, but none of that meant Henry felt satisfied with his effort.

“For me to have the day that I had, I give the credit to everybody blocking,” Henry said. “I’m not happy with how I played, and I need to do better this next game. Any success I have, give the credit to them. To me, I’m not too happy about the game.”

It’s probably safe to say that Henry’s self-assessment is much more critical than any he’ll be getting from outside sources.