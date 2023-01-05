 Skip navigation
Top News

Derrick Henry “rested, prepared to get that W” after sitting out Week 17

  
Published January 5, 2023 01:39 AM
The Titans rested running back Derrick Henry in Week 17 in order to increase the chances that he’d be 100 percent for Saturday’s Week 18 AFC South title game with the Jaguars and it sounds like things have gone according to plan.

Henry has been a full participant in practice both days this week and he turned 29 on Wednesday, which he used as a reference point for how well he’s feeling as the team moves toward their shot at ending a six-game losing streak with a division title.

“I don’t feel 29 today,” Henry said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “I feel great. Sitting down, rested, prepared to get that W.”

The Titans have only had two players out of practice this week, so it appears their approach to Week 17 is paying off with a healthier group than they had for their last few games. We’ll find out if that’s enough to halt their slide in a couple of days.