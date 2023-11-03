Derrick Henry touchdown gives Titans 10-7 lead over Steelers

The Titans got down early, but after forcing a pair of punts, they’ve taken a 10-7 lead over the Steelers midway through the second quarter.

Running back Derrick Henry stretched the ball over the goal line on third-and-goal for a 2-yard touchdown. That capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Titans 10 straight points.

Tennessee converted three third downs on the possession, including the touchdown. After a sack, quarterback Will Levis evaded pressure to find Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the right side for a 23-yard gain on third-and-13.

Levis then hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 5-yard gain on third-and-3 in Pittsburgh territory.

Henry also took a handoff for a 15-yard gain, giving the Titans first-and-goal.

Levis has started the game well, going 8-of-11 for 97 yards. Hopkins has three catches for 51 yards. Henry has 10 carries for 45 yards.

Nick Folk hit a 36-yard field goal late in the first quarter to put the Titans on the board.

The Titans have had several players go in and out of the game on their offensive line. Tennessee announced Nicholas Petit-Frere is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is also questionable to return with a thumb injury.

On the other side, Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter with a knee injury. The image was bad enough that Prime Video elected not to show the replay. He was quickly ruled out.