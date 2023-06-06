 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry: It’s time for football, we’re not worried about other stuff

  
Published June 6, 2023 01:35 PM
KYZLdld8md7L
June 5, 2023 08:56 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Ryan Tannehill being one of the most consistent passers in the NFL makes him deserving of the No. 16 spot on the Top 40 QB Countdown.

A report in early March indicated that the Titans were shopping for a trade partner interested in dealing for running back Derrick Henry as he entered the final year of his contract, but no deal ever came together and General Manager Ran Carthon later said that no team made a call about trading for the two-time rushing champ.

Henry didn’t make any comments about the possibility of a trade in March and he made his first public comments of any kind from the team’s minicamp on Tuesday. Henry said he has spent time getting to know Carthon, who was hired early this year, and that he’s only focused on p

“Talking to him, meeting him in person ,” Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I’ve put a face with the name. Just doing all of those things. When we get here, when we get to football, we’re not worried about that other stuff.”

Henry said he spent the entire offseason in Tennessee in order to get new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s scheme under his belt and all signs point to him playing in during the 2023 season. It’s uncertain what will happen beyond that point, but a strong year for Henry should set him up well for more time with the Titans or for a deal with another team.