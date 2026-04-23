 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260423.jpg
Cowboys say no long-term deal for Pickens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260423.jpg
Cowboys say no long-term deal for Pickens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Johnson will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:21 AM

The Chiefs will be honoring their former linebacker Derrick Johnson during the 2026 season.

The team announced on Thursday that Johnson will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this fall. He will be the 55th individual inducted into the group.

Johnson joined the Chiefs as the 15th overall pick of the 2005 draft and he spent the next 13 seasons in Kansas City. Johnson appeared in 182 regular season games and six playoff contests over that time and wrapped up his career with one season as a Raider.

Johnson was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and he was selected to four Pro Bowls. He finished his Chiefs career with 1,154 tackles, 27.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns, 23 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.