Derrick Johnson will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame

The Chiefs will be honoring their former linebacker Derrick Johnson during the 2026 season.

The team announced on Thursday that Johnson will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this fall. He will be the 55th individual inducted into the group.

Johnson joined the Chiefs as the 15th overall pick of the 2005 draft and he spent the next 13 seasons in Kansas City. Johnson appeared in 182 regular season games and six playoff contests over that time and wrapped up his career with one season as a Raider.

Johnson was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and he was selected to four Pro Bowls. He finished his Chiefs career with 1,154 tackles, 27.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns, 23 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.