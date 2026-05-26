Derwin James agrees to three-year, $75.6 million extension

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said last week that keeping safety Derwin James in the organization for his entire career was a high priority and that became a likelier outcome on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, James has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team. The deal is reportedly worth $75.6 million with $57.5 million in guaranteed money.

The $25.2 million average annual salary during the extension is the most at the safety position.

James was a first-round pick in 2018 and he has started every game he’s played since joining the Chargers. He was named a second-team All-Pro for the third time after posting 94 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble last season.