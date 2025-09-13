 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deshaun Foster’s UCLA team gets blown out by New Mexico at home

  
Published September 13, 2025 09:13 AM

Deion Sanders isn’t the only former NFL player whose current college football program is struggling.

Former NFL running back Deshaun Foster, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2002, serves as the head coach at UCLA. And the Bruins’ 2025 season has already become a disaster.

After an 0-2 start, UCLA welcomed New Mexico to the Rose Bowl. The pre-kickoff attendance was embarrassingly low. And those who showed up surely wished they hadn’t. (The announced attendance was 31,163; apparently, YouTube and Nielsen did the calculation.)

Despite being 15.5-point favorites, the Bruins (who reportedly paid New Mexico $1.2 million) were blown out by the Lobos, 35-10. It was New Mexico’s first-ever win over a Big Ten school.

Friday night’s game was the easiest, by far, on the UCLA schedule. Barring a dramatic turnaround, an 0-12 season could be coming. Especially with, after a weekend off, the conference schedule commences.

The next nine games consist of Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, and USC.

There’s a chance Foster won’t even be the coach when the Bruins play again in 14 days.

“Yeah, it’s pretty low right now,” Foster said after the game. “I’ve been around this program for a long time, and it’s just unfortunate what’s going on at this moment. Just not executing.”

Foster made headlines before the season began for implementing a media policy so strict that even Bill Belichick would say, “That’s a little harsh.” That won’t help Foster now, as the same reporters into whose eye Foster poked a finger will now be openly calling for his ouster.