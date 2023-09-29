Deshaun Watson doesn’t throw much in open portion of Friday’s practice

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s right shoulder didn’t get much work in the team’s final practice session of the week.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice, Watson threw a couple of passes early and did not throw any more after meeting with the team’s head athletic trainer. Watson didn’t throw at all on Wednesday and threw a little bit on Thursday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday and the team will release injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Based on his practice week, it seems likely he will be listed as questionable at the very least.

Dorian Thompson-Robertson is the backup on the 53-man roster and P.J. Walker is on the practice squad.