Deshaun Watson goes to locker room early for apparent injury, Ravens lead Browns 17-9 at halftime

The Ravens lead the Browns 17-9 at halftime and Cleveland is dealing with an injury to its quarterback.

Deshaun Watson went back to the locker room early just before halftime with an apparent lower leg injury. Watson came up limping a bit after he was dropped for a 1-yard loss in the red zone with 1:22 left in the second quarter. Then he aggravated the injury on an incomplete pass with 11 seconds remaining in the half.

Watson was shown on the broadcast walking into the locker room right after. Backup P.J. Walker came into the game to fire off a last Hail Mary pass before halftime that fell incomplete.

All that came after the Browns had a nightmare start to Sunday’s game.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton tipped a pass to himself on the second play from scrimmage and took it in 18 yards for a pick six, giving Baltimore a quick 7-0 lead.

Then running back Keaton Mitchell took in a 39-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0 with 10:13 left in the first quarter.

But it’s been a field goal fest since then, as Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has hit three and Justin Tucker hit one from 37-yards out.

Cleveland blocked Tucker’s second attempt to keep Baltimore at 17 points. Then Browns defensive back Mike Ford intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass late in the second quarter to keep Baltimore from scoring during a two-minute drill.

Watson ended the first quarter 1-of-9 with an interception, his completion being a 19-yard pass to Elijah Moore. At halftime, he’s 6-of-20 for 79 yards with a pick, which works out to a 22.7 passer rating.

The Ravens are averaging 6.7 yards per play but the team’s last three drives have ended in a punt, blocked field goal, and a pick. Jackson is 8-of-13 passing for 111 yards. Mitchell has two carries for 32 yards — including a negative run after his score. Zay Flowers has three catches for 44 yards.

Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson has been ruled out with a concussion.

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. But he’s questionable to return with a neck injury.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.