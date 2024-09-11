 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deshaun Watson: I’m focused on football

  
Published September 11, 2024 01:28 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s attorney released a statement denying sexual assault allegations made against Watson in a lawsuit filed this week and Watson spoke to reporters later in the day for the first time since the suit was filed.

Watson said he learned of the suit “exactly when everyone else found out” and that the statement “is exactly how I’m feeling” in regard to the accusations of sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson said that his current mindset is to keep his attention on being able to “do my craft” rather than anything going on off the field.

“Focus on football. I focus on keeping the main thing the main thing. That’s when I walk in this building focusing on being the best quarterback I can be, on the game plan, and trying to be better than we were last week so we can get a W.”

The NFL is looking into the lawsuit for a possible violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, but Watson said he hasn’t “had any thought” of facing more discipline after serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 related to more than 20 other lawsuits centered on similar allegations from his time with the Texans.