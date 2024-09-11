Deshaun Watson: I’m focused on football

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s attorney released a statement denying sexual assault allegations made against Watson in a lawsuit filed this week and Watson spoke to reporters later in the day for the first time since the suit was filed.

Watson said he learned of the suit “exactly when everyone else found out” and that the statement “is exactly how I’m feeling” in regard to the accusations of sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson said that his current mindset is to keep his attention on being able to “do my craft” rather than anything going on off the field.

“Focus on football. I focus on keeping the main thing the main thing. That’s when I walk in this building focusing on being the best quarterback I can be, on the game plan, and trying to be better than we were last week so we can get a W.”

The NFL is looking into the lawsuit for a possible violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, but Watson said he hasn’t “had any thought” of facing more discipline after serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 related to more than 20 other lawsuits centered on similar allegations from his time with the Texans.