MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Deshaun Watson: I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year

  
Published June 7, 2023 09:52 AM
41G5KOTPsawo
June 7, 2023 09:17 AM
Despite a turbulent first season with the Browns, Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why he sees a big rebound year for Deshaun Watson, the No. 9 QB on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

The Browns are banking on quarterback Deshaun Watson being better in his second year with the team and the consistent message from the team’s offseason program has been that Watson’s on track for more success.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last month that Watson has improved “tenfold ” since last year and wide receiver Amari Cooper shared a similar sentiment this week. On Wednesday, it was Watson’s turn to weigh in on how he feels.

Watson said at a press conference that he feels like having experience with Van Pelt and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has vaulted him well beyond his first season with the team.
“I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year,” Watson said. “Last year was, as far as football and being on the field, just learning a new system. Trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays. It’s just being able to process the game at the speed I know. Being a year in and being able to speak to Kevin and AVP about what we want to do and being confident about it, it allows me to play a little bit faster when I’m on the field.”

The Browns made a big investment in Watson last year knowing that his availability would almost certainly be compromised during the 2022 season. They felt that the move was still worth it, so they’ll be hoping that offseason enthusiasm is followed by on-field results.