Desmond Ridder’s touchdown run gives Falcons 7-0 lead

The Buccaneers took the opening kickoff and went 34 yards to the Atlanta 41, where they faced second-and-five. Baker Mayfield, though, threw three incompletions, including one on fourth down while under pressure.

The Falcons used the good field position for a 7-0 lead.

Atlanta needed only eight plays to go 58 yards, scoring on its first possession for the second consecutive week.

Desmond Ridder went 4-of-4 for 46 yards, and then, on third-and-goal from the 2, he ran it in for the first points of the game.

Tight end Jonnu Smith has three catches for 27 yards.