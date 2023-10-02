Despite fractured rib, Tee Higgins “hopeful” to play vs. Cardinals on Sunday

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a rib injury during the team’s Sunday loss to the Titans.

But Higgins told reporters on Monday that he’s not anticipating being sidelined for long.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins said that he landed wrong and fractured one rib and not multiple ribs.

He also has not ruled out playing in Week 5 against Arizona, saying he’s “hopeful” to play. But if he’s not available for this week, then he plans to return for the Week 6 game against Seattle at home.

Through four games this year, Higgins has 12 catches for 120 yards with two touchdowns. All of the Bengals’ offensive statistics are down, but Higgins is averaging half of the yards he did per game last year. And his receptions are down from 4.6 per game to 3.0.