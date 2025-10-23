 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gofftrickplay_251023.jpg
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
nbc_pft_onsidekicktalks_251023__046569.jpg
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
nbc_pft_georgepickens_251023.jpg
Evaluating if Steelers regret trading Pickens

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Despite knee injury, Michael Penix Jr. plans to play Sunday vs. Dolphins

  
Published October 23, 2025 09:46 AM

Though he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix is expecting to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Penix, who is officially listed with a knee injury, told reporters, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he thinks he’ll be able to go.

Penix added that he’s feeling good now.

“Obviously, at the end of the game, you saw I did get up a little bit slow, but I’ve been feeling good,” Penix said, via transcript from the team. “Just continuing to get better each and every day and make sure I’m monitoring it the right way. But I do feel good.”

Penix has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

If things change for Penix’s availability, Kirk Cousins is Atlanta’s backup.