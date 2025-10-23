Despite knee injury, Michael Penix Jr. plans to play Sunday vs. Dolphins

Though he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix is expecting to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Penix, who is officially listed with a knee injury, told reporters, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he thinks he’ll be able to go.

Penix added that he’s feeling good now.

“Obviously, at the end of the game, you saw I did get up a little bit slow, but I’ve been feeling good,” Penix said, via transcript from the team. “Just continuing to get better each and every day and make sure I’m monitoring it the right way. But I do feel good.”

Penix has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

If things change for Penix’s availability, Kirk Cousins is Atlanta’s backup.