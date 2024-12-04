Despite loss, Jets Kene Nwangwu named AFC special teams player of the week

Though the Jets lost to the Seahawks, Kene Nwangwu’s New York debut was so successful that he’s earned a weekly award.

The NFL named Nwangwu AFC special teams player of the week.

Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. At the time, it gave the Jets a 21-7 lead.

But those were the last points New York scored in the contest.

Nwangwu has now returned four kicks for touchdowns over the course of his career. He had two in 2021, one in 2022, and now one in 2024.