Despite missed opportunities, Bengals lead Ravens 12-7 at halftime

The Bengals have had a few chances deep in Baltimore territory to put touchdowns on the board. But even though they haven’t been able to cross the goal line, the Bengals still lead the Ravens 12-7 at halftime.

Down 7-3 in the first quarter, Cincinnati strip-sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, with Cedric Johnson recovering it and powering his way down to the Ravens’ 2-yard line. But the Bengals couldn’t put the ball in the end zone, with three Joe Burrow incompletions and a Samaje Perine run stuffed for no gain.

The club then had to settle for a 42-yard field goal from Evan McPherson after getting the ball on the Cincinnati 47 after forcing a punt on the ensuing drive.

And while the Bengals had third-and-goal at the Baltimore 6 on their next possession, they still had to settle for a 24-yard field goal to go up 9-7.

The Ravens have squandered opportunities of their own. Isaiah Likely lost control of the ball just before crossing the goal line, fumbling it out of the end zone for a touchback. Then later in the second quarter, receiver Zay Flowers was ruled to have pushed off for offensive pass interference, negating what would’ve been a 36-yard touchdown.

Finally, Jackson fumbled when trying to pull the ball back in on a pump fake with under a minute left in the first half. But again the Bengals couldn’t take full advantage of their opportunity, settling for a 33-yard field goal to go up by five points.

In his first game back from suffering torn ligaments in his toe, Burrow was 15-of-32 for 165 yards. Jackson was 8-of-15 for 127 yards with two lost fumbles in the first half.

Notably, DeAndre Hopkins secured his 10,000th career catch late in the first half, with his 10-yard reception late in the second quarter.

Bengals linebacker Brian Asamoah is questionable to return with a left knee injury.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.