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Despite Patrick Mahomes’ injury, Chiefs have six scheduled primetime games in 2026

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:30 PM

Though quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL suffered in December, the league apparently has faith that the Chiefs will be a compelling team to watch in 2026.

Kansas City has six scheduled primetime games in the coming season — with at least one more potential standalone game.

The Chiefs will open the season against the Broncos on Monday Night Football and will be featured once again in Week 2 on Sunday night, hosting the Colts.

After another few games — including a bye in Week 5 — the Chiefs will be back on Sunday night with an away game against the reigning champion Seahawks.

Then in Week 12, the Chiefs will be in Buffalo for what should be an electric matchup against the Bills on Thanksgiving night.

They’ll follow that with a week of regular rest, taking on the Rams in Los Angeles in Week 13. The last time those two teams played in L.A. was one of the best Monday night games in recent memory. But this time they’ll be on Prime Video on a Thursday night.

In Week 15, the Chiefs will host the defending AFC Champion Patriots at home on Monday night.

Then in Week 17, Kansas City is set to take on the division-rival Chargers on the road. That game is one of four in a pool for two Saturday matchups that will air on NBC and Peacock.

Of course, in Week 18, the Chiefs could end up taking on the Raiders in primetime if that is one of the league’s most compelling matchups to end the regular season.