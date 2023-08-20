Despite tropical storm warning and flash flood warning in Inglewood, Saints-Chargers is still on

At 4:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, the Chargers are due to host the Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Even though the area is under not one but two weather warnings, the game is still on.

Via Weather.com, both a tropical storm warning and a flash flood warning have been issued for Inglewood. The flash flood warning lasts until 7:00 p.m. PT. The tropical storm warning currently has no expiration.

It’s strange that the game hasn’t been canceled. It’s a preseason game. It’s meaningless. The two teams had two days of joint practices. And surely there’s some sort of business-interruption insurance that will reimburse all interested parties for the financial losses arising from the cancellation.

Maybe it will still be canceled. It’s hard to imagine the state and local authorities are thrilled about having to divert resources to the game, when those resources could be utilized elsewhere.

Hopefully, people will stay home. Of course, if they do and the game proceeds, they likely won’t be getting a refund.

Even more hopefully, someone will realize playing this game creates both a bad look and an unacceptable risk for those traveling to and from the stadium. The fact that the game wasn’t canceled might also influence others to not take the situation as seriously as they should.