Deshaun Watson exits due to injury, P.J. Walker takes over for Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was returning from a shoulder issue but is already dealing with another injury against the Colts on Sunday.

Watson had to exit the game with 3:13 left in the first quarter after he was hit on an incomplete pass. He stayed down for some time after the play and was examined in the blue medical tent. He was then shown on the sideline with his helmet on top of his head standing next to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Watson was flexing his arm, ostensibly trying to get his shoulder loose.

But as the first quarter ended, Watson went back into the medical tent for further examination. This time, the independent neurologist went into the tent with Watson.

Cleveland has not yet made an official announcement on Watson’s status.

As this was happening, the Browns got a turnover when defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked Gardner Minshew and linebacker Anthony Walker recovered the loose ball. P.J. Walker came in at quarterback and the Browns ended up scoring on a short field, with Kareem Hunt taking a direct snap 2-yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

That tied the game at 14-14.