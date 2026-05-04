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Deuce Jones-Drew, Maurice’s son, commits to UCLA

  
Published May 4, 2026 09:35 AM

Deuce Jones-Drew will be following in his father’s footsteps. In more ways than one.

Deuce, like Maurice was, is a running back. Deuce, like Maurice did, plans to attend UCLA.

Via Eli Lederman of ESPN, Deuce Jones-Drew has committed to enter UCLA as part of the class of 2027. He picked the Bruins over Arizona and Cal, after narrowing his list of potential schools from seven.

Deuce plays at De La Salle High School in California. Currently, he’s 5-8 and 175 pounds. While height doesn’t matter (he’s already an inch taller than his dad), Deuce will need to add some bulk to his frame in the coming months.

A three-star prospect, Deuce Jones-Drew was recruited to UCLA by first-year head coach Bob Chesney and running backs coach A.J. Steward, who remains from Deshaun Foster’s coaching staff.

Maurice played at UCLA from 2003 to 2005. He became a unanimous All-American. A second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2006, Maurice had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the NFL. He led the NFL in rushing in 2011, with 1,606 yards.

Maurice Jones-Drew was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2011. He finished second in the voting for offensive rookie of the year in 2006 to Titans quarterback Vince Young.

After eight seasons in Jacksonville, Maurice Jones-Drew capped his NFL career with a season in Oakland. He gained 8,167 rushing yards in a nine-year career.