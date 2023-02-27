 Skip navigation
Devin McCourty on Mac Jones: I think he's the future of New England

  
Published February 27, 2023 03:20 AM
Veteran safety Devin McCourty hasn’t said if he will continue playing in 2023, but it doesn’t sound like concerns about the Patriots’ plans at quarterback are going to factor into his decision.

During a Monday appearance on NFL Network, McCourty was asked about Mac Jones as he comes off a rocky second professional season. McCourty said that Jones “has all the intangibles and things that you want in a quarterback” and that he does not sense any doubt about the team’s belief in Jones as the offseason gets underway.
“I think sky’s the limit ,” McCourty said. “I think he’s the future of New England. Any doubts, I think you’re wrong if you don’t think that. He’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys; that’s what he wants. He wants to be that quarterback.”

McCourty said he believes that the addition of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will bring the “stability” that Jones was missing while playing under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season and he’ll have plenty of company in New England when it comes to hoping that change helps everything fall into place for the 2021 first-round pick.