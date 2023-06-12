Devin White attends voluntary photo shoot for Buccaneers, suggesting trade demand is no more

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White wants out. Unless he doesn’t.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the fifth-year player showed up on Sunday for a voluntary photo shoot , after boycotting all non-mandatory aspects of the offseason program.

The move suggests that White will attend the mandatory minicamp that starts on Tuesday -- and that he perhaps has indeed decided to play for the team in 2023.

The development also invites speculation as to whether White and the front office have begun working toward a long-term deal that will replace his $11.7 million guaranteed salary under his fifth-year, first-round contract.

White has had good and not-so-good showings during his NFL career. He was a key factor in the 2020 Super Bowl run; last year, he took intense criticism for his performance in a prime-time loss to the Ravens, including accusations of loafing .